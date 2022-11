The meeting took place on the sidelines of the MEDRC water scarcity forum in Oman, which was attended by Israel’s Foreign Ministry Deputy Director General and Head of Middle East & Peace Process Division, the report said.

In October of 2018, then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a surprise visit to Oman to meet with the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said, becoming the first Israeli leader to publicly travel to the sultanate since 1996.