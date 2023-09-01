Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and the chairman of the teachers’ union Ran Erez reached an agreement that includes salary increases, training benefits and the term for which the new collective bargaining agreement will last.
Teachers’ strike averted just before school year starts, 2.5 million Israeli youth head to school
Jerusalem, 31 August, 2023 (TPS) -- A teacher’s strike was averted at the last minute and so Israel’s children will return to school as scheduled after the summer break on Friday, September 1.
Newsrael News Desk 10:30 13 hours ago
Does the article interest you?
Comments
0/200
Subscribe to our Newsletter