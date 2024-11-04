NOV 5, 2024 JLM 54°F 02:02 AM 07:02 PM EST
BREAKING: Iranian Brigadier General died in a plane crash

Brigadier General Hamid Mazandrani of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Ground Forces was killed this morning alongside the pilot in an aircraft crash during a training mission.

Newsrael News Desk 9:28 AM

Image - Use according to Section 27 A of the law

Comments
Aaron Remer 5 hours ago
It didn’t say plane crash! It said aircraft!! Can’t you read? A plane can be an aircraft however an aircraft can also be a helicopter, gyro copter, glider etc!!
Miriam Bassiouni 15 hours ago
Very clever
Raju Raj 15 hours ago
🤣🤣🤣
[Anonymous] 16 hours ago
Plane crash my ass!😂
