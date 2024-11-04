BREAKING: Iranian Brigadier General died in a plane crash
Brigadier General Hamid Mazandrani of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Ground Forces was killed this morning alongside the pilot in an aircraft crash during a training mission.
Newsrael News Desk 9:28 AM
Image - Use according to Section 27 A of the law
