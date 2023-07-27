Tisha B'av: Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir went up to the Temple Mount

Thousands of people are expected to ascend today (Thursday), Tisha B'av, to the Temple Mount as part of one of the peak days of Jewish ascension to the Mount.

One of the first to rise this morning was National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir who wanted to convey a message of unity and said: "We are all brothers."

The police were deployed in increased forces to allow secure and quick action, if needed.

In the waiting area that was renovated in recent days for the benefit of pilgrims to the Temple Mount, awnings have been placed to protect from the sun, and the Temple Mount administration recommends arriving after 9:00 due to the expected rush during the first two hours of opening.

Thousands went up to the Temple Mount during the three weeks of mourning for the destruction of the Temple, among them dozens of rabbis and leaders of students and communities from all over the country.

At the beginning of the week, the Mount Etzion yeshiva ascended to the Temple Mount led by the rabbis of the yeshiva Rabbi Ya'akov Medan and Rabbi Eitan Kaliman, under the guidance of Rabbi Yitzhak Levy.

The Othniel yeshiva ascended the mountain yesterday led by the head of the yeshiva Rabbi Ram HaCohen for the fast of Tisha B'av. Rabbi HaCohen, who came up in a large group of seventy students together, delivered many Torah words on the spot and reminded his grandfather Rabbi Shmuel HaCohen Weingarten, who studied the boundaries of the Temple Mount even before the Six Days' salvation, and when the place was liberated he arrived there immediately prepared with knowledge of the Aliyah laws and the boundaries of holiness.

"The requirement of the temple was inherent in him from the beginning," he said.

