Iran's huge underground missile factory in Syria nearing completion

Its construction began more than 10 years ago and it is located in a high mountainous area and is located in the heart of a mountain that is more than 550 meters and even 700 meters high.

This site was designated for the construction of ground-to-ground ballistic missiles and various types of warheads.

The amount of stone that was taken out in the excavation proves that this is a huge underground structure.

The size of this underground facility can easily accommodate many spaces and halls, workshops and laboratories.

This huge facility has three protected and fortified entrances. The entrances to the facility are each located under the natural cover of the mountain which provides more protection from an attack.

Although the excavation of the site is finished, it seems that the work continues inside the tunnels.

It may well be that part of the site has already become operational.

The depth of the facility and its protection makes it easy to explore and develop nuclear weapons.

Source: Abu Saleh the Arab Desk