Celebrities Express Solidarity with Families of Murdered Hostages

Hollywood stars often hesitate to express views that do not align with Tinsel Town’s ideological fashions.

However, the issue of the hostages held in Hamas transcends political affiliation, and a number of Hollywood stars have stepped up to express condolences over the 6 murdered hostages in Gaza and advocate for the release of those who remain captives during the 11-month war.

Attending the Nova Music Festival exhibit in Los Angeles were Cindy Crawford and her daughter, the model and actress Kaia Gerber, as well as musicians such as will.i.am and Sia.

Following the announcement that Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Ori Danino, Alex Lobanov, Almog Sarusi, Carmel Gat and Eden Yerushalmi were murdered by their captors in Gaza, actor Ben Stiller, with 5.4 million followers, posted on X: “Sending love and support to the families of the hostages [whose] lives were taken so brutally. So many people are sharing this pain. My family’s heart goes out to you.”





Oscar-winning actress and social influencer Gwyneth Paltrow wrote in a story to her 8.7 million followers: “Sending love and support to the families of the hostages [whose] lives were taken so brutally. So many people are sharing this pain. My family’s heart goes out to you.”

Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik, who has consistently been vocal in her Israel support, reposted a Noa Tishbi video and wrote a tribute to slain American-Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

“His parents spoke at the DNC just over a week ago as thousands chanted ‘Bring Them Home’ in response to their speech,” she wrote. “May Hersh’s memory be only for a blessing, and may we see the return of the hostages and an end to this endless suffering.”

Debra Messing and Michael Rapaport, two actors who visited Israel shortly after October 7th and have shown outspoken support for Israel, also paid tribute to the slain hostages and raised awareness about the plight of the captives.



Image - UWI/Facebook-screenshot