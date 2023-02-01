BREAKING: Iran commander killed near attack the Iraq-Syria border crossing

The Syrian media network "Nahar Media" reported that the airstrike was carried out by a drone, which attacked the car of the Iranian commander in the "Al Astoura" square in the town of Al-Hari.

After that, a high alert was declared in the ranks of the Iranian militias deployed in the border area, and they also evacuated their military headquarters in the city of al-Bukmal and the village of al-Sawaya.

Yesterday evening, unidentified drones attacked a convoy of trucks in the area of Kfar al-Hari near the city of al-Bukmal on the Syria-Iraq border, which is under the control of the Iranian militias.

The Syrian news network "Perat Post" reported that the aircraft, which probably belong to the international coalition, attacked the truck convoy with several missiles after it entered Syria, through the "illegal" railway crossing managed by the Iraqi "Hezbollah" militia.

Iran's militias use the aforementioned crossing to smuggle weapons and drugs between Syria and Iraq.

Over the past few months, Israel has attacked the positions of the Syrian army and the Iranian militias in Syria dozens of times, the airports of Damascus and Aleppo have been bombed several times, and media reports said that Israel attacked Iranian arms shipments.

In the middle of this month, the new Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, stated that Israel will continue to attack the Iranian presence in Syria and destroy the Iranian arms shipments.

Netanyahu said at the appointment ceremony of the new Chief of Staff of the IDF, Herzi Halevi, that Iran will remain the greatest challenge for Israel and its army, and added that "in the face of the threats directed at us, especially Iran and its terrorist affiliates, we must show absolute determination."