Russia signs secret multibillion-dollar deal with Iran, evading sanctions
A secret Kremlin deal with Iran, its long-time ally, comes as Tehran is on the cusp of securing billions of dollars of sanctions relief from the US as part of a deal to scale back the Iranian nuclear program.
Newsrael News Desk10:3018 hours ago
The enemies of America continue to ally with one another and to expand their aggressive activities while the Joe Biden administration fails to garner any international respect.
The grim implications of the Russia-Iran pact are obvious in the face of a looming new Iran nuke deal, which will be yet another of Biden’s grand failures.