NGOs launch Hanukkah programs to bring holiday joy to the elderly

INN reports that the launch of the program will see the distribution of sets of menorahs, candles, matches and accompanying texts delivered to 60 different locations. In each of the locations, spread out between Jerusalem, Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv, young and old residents will come together to commemorate the holiday.



Esti Wolfson, Director of the Holiday Programming Division at Tzohar commented, "Hanukkah is a family holiday of joy and we need to remember those who are alone."



Source - INN/Twitter - Image - IFCJ organizes visits to the elderly