12:39 PM 05:39 AM EST MAR 8, 2023 JLM 57°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
BREAKING - VIDEO: IDF special forces enter Jenin

Arab reports that a special force of IDF, along with IDF troops have entered Jenin

NEWSRAEL Editor 15:30 21 hours ago

There is shooting being exchange, and Arabs report that explosives have been thrown at the IDF units.

One terrorists has been wounded and taken for treatment.

IDF special units are surrounding a house in Jenin.

Does the article interest you?
Comments
Karolina De 17:09 17 hours ago
KILL THE TERRORIST , TURN CAMERA'S OFF . FINISH HIM OFF.
13:37 21 hours ago
It’s not ok when a country has to put up with these terrorist everyday. What would the US Do if this happened to us ?
Mary Louise 13:34 21 hours ago
Yes
Hondo Sharp 13:32 21 hours ago
We should be doing the same with the drug cartels and the illegals. I am fed up with them..!!! We need more unintelligent losers..!!!
0/200