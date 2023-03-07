BREAKING - VIDEO: IDF special forces enter Jenin

There is shooting being exchange, and Arabs report that explosives have been thrown at the IDF units.
One terrorists has been wounded and taken for treatment.
IDF special units are surrounding a house in Jenin.
Arab reports that a special force of IDF, along with IDF troops have entered Jenin
There is shooting being exchange, and Arabs report that explosives have been thrown at the IDF units.
One terrorists has been wounded and taken for treatment.
IDF special units are surrounding a house in Jenin.