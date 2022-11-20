03:12 PM 08:12 AM EST NOV 22, 2022 JLM 64°F
Kevin McCarthy says he will remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from committee over ‘anti-Semitic’ remarks

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said when he becomes Speaker of the House again he’ll boot “Squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar from her position on the House Foreign Affairs Committee over “anti-Semitic” remarks.

NEWSRAEL Editor 18:00 20.11.2022 2 days ago

“We watch anti-Semitism grow, not just on our campuses, within the halls of Congress,” McCarthy said at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s 2022 leadership meeting in Las Vegas on Saturday, Fox News reported.

“I promised you last year that as speaker she will no longer be on Foreign Affairs, and I’m keeping that promise,” he added, to cheers from the crowd, video posted to his Twitter shows.

After Republicans secured a majority in the House, the California lawmaker was given the nod by the party to be the next Speaker of the House in January following a congressional vote.

Comments
Cynthia H 01:29 21.11.2022 a day ago
Omar is an embarrassment to the state of MN and to the U.S. She hates Israel and has made no secret of it. She should have been kicked out years ago.
Karolina De 21:11 20.11.2022 2 days ago
ITS EXTREMELY SICKENING HOW AMERICAN CITIZENS WHO CLAIM TO BE CHRISTIANS ALLOW MUSLIMS INTO OUR CHAMBERS KNOWINGLY THAT THEY ARE OUR #1 ENEMY AND ARE AGAINST GOD.AND WANT TO BRING SHIRIA LAW 🗡️🗡️
Patsy Webb 20:18 20.11.2022 2 days ago
Kevin, you have always been my hero, and now you are more than my hero. You are a blessing from our Godfather in heaven thank you for the removal of that evil one and may be the rest will go to AMEN
Robin Murphy 19:08 20.11.2022 2 days ago
You go get that which out of the group and maybe the government to. But not just her how about the rest of that stupid squad too
Jeanne Ferguson 19:01 20.11.2022 2 days ago
About time the traitor was removed. Now if we can get her and her group out of office the job of removing them will be done. God bless Isreal.
Soniya Christova 16:28 20.11.2022 2 days ago
Its just, but late meassure to stop antisemites islamists racists criminals pro-terrorists politics& must be sentenced for crimes as decerit,slandes,racism&cortuptiom units with islamic terror crimes
Donald Lerman 16:04 20.11.2022 2 days ago
Bravo
16:02 20.11.2022 2 days ago
We as Christians need to support Israel!!! Cheers to Kevin!!!
Michael Leit 16:01 20.11.2022 2 days ago
So awesome!
