Kevin McCarthy says he will remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from committee over ‘anti-Semitic’ remarks

“We watch anti-Semitism grow, not just on our campuses, within the halls of Congress,” McCarthy said at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s 2022 leadership meeting in Las Vegas on Saturday, Fox News reported.

“I promised you last year that as speaker she will no longer be on Foreign Affairs, and I’m keeping that promise,” he added, to cheers from the crowd, video posted to his Twitter shows.

After Republicans secured a majority in the House, the California lawmaker was given the nod by the party to be the next Speaker of the House in January following a congressional vote.