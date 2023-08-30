Iran militias are attacking the Syrian Democratic Forces, allies of the US-led coalition

Iran has deployed armed forces in Syria supported by it in the territories controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces.

The purpose of the deployment is to launch an attack on American bases and forces in Syria, with in the background clashes between two groups supported by the United States in eastern Syria (the SDF and the military council in Deir ez-Zor).

The clashes began after the Syrian Democratic Forces arrested the leader of the Deir ez-Zor Military Council, who was trying to form a clan alliance outside the Syrian Democratic Forces.

The fighting spread throughout Deir Ezzor province, with both sides cutting off roads, arresting leaders and harassing each other's headquarters.

The Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards assigned 25 Iraqi militants belonging to the militia of Abu al-Fadl al-Abbas.

The militia crossed from Iraq into the territory of the Syrian Democratic Forces through the Nahar crossing, in al-Mayadin, which is under the control of pro-Iranian militias.

The Abu al-Fadel militia is currently operating in Syria to carry out sabotage operations and take advantage of the unrest in the region while supporting the Assad regime to expel the US from Syrian territories.

The Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards also recruited Syrians and established "sleeper cells" in the territory of the Syrian Democratic Forces, with the aim of attacking American sites, planting explosive devices and spreading clan conflicts in the region.

Militias supported by Iran have been preparing the logistical basis for the operation in recent weeks and will later carry out attacks on American forces from the areas under the control of the Syrian regime and from the areas under the control of the SDF.

All these moves are part of a coordinated Iranian, Russian and Syrian campaign to expel US forces from Syria.

Eran Malka - 301 The Arab world