NC Democrats’ platform calls for ‘targeted sanctions’ against Israel

State party resolutions accuses Israel of “ghettoization of Palestinian land.”



The resolutions accused Israel of forcibly displacing Palestinians and restricting Palestinian access to public utilities. They also alleged that Israel’s end goals were “the fracturing and ghettoization of Palestinian land,” claiming that Israel’s settlement of Jews in historically Jewish regions was “expropriation.”

The resolutions also called on the United States government to impose “targeted sanctions,” including travel bans and asset freezes on people and entities that are related to alleged “Israeli violations of human rights.” It also urged the federal government to put conditions on U.S. military and financial assistance to Israel.



As reported by JNS

