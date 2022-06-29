29 Jun, 2022 18:44
Radical Democrats
NC Democrats’ platform calls for ‘targeted sanctions’ against Israel
Newsrael News Desk 12:00 7 hours ago

State party resolutions accuses Israel of “ghettoization of Palestinian land.”

The resolutions accused Israel of forcibly displacing Palestinians and restricting Palestinian access to public utilities. They also alleged that Israel’s end goals were “the fracturing and ghettoization of Palestinian land,” claiming that Israel’s settlement of Jews in historically Jewish regions was “expropriation.”

The resolutions also called on the United States government to impose “targeted sanctions,” including travel bans and asset freezes on people and entities that are related to alleged “Israeli violations of human rights.” It also urged the federal government to put conditions on U.S. military and financial assistance to Israel.

As reported by JNS
Image source: U.S. Consulate General Barcelona

Tony Pettitt 13:15 5 hours ago
So the Democrat party has become the American Nazi party. If anyone is responsible for the poor Palestinians it’s Abbas and the Palestinian Authority that siphons the money that pours in
David Russell 13:04 6 hours ago
AMERICA'S DEMOCRATIC PARTY HAS JOINED THE NEW WORLD ORDER RUN BY KLAUS SCHWAB OF THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM. WITH FRIENDS LIKE GEORGE SOROS AND BARAK OBAMA WHO NEEDS ENEMIES?
Dalya Horowitz 12:44 6 hours ago
So the Dems turn into a mini Hamas.
John Steedley 12:37 6 hours ago
Bad Idea.
Linda Trollinger 12:27 6 hours ago
Doesn't mean we stop supporting we need to çonvince them what they are doing is wrong only ABBA FATHER knows
12:08 7 hours ago
What would one expect from those who don’t know God. They have nothing to run on but hate driven by ignorance.
