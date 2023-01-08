Is the IAF preparing for an attack on Iran?

About a week ago, the Ministry of Defense and the Air Force submitted to the US Department of Defense a request for information on new F-15 aircraft, as part of a future process to acquire a new F-I15 squadron.



The Air Force intends to integrate into the plane improvements in combat means, radar, electronic warfare means, expand the range of operation, and more - through systems manufactured by Blue and White, in order to upgrade the plane and give it superiority over other planes of this model.



Image - IDF Spokesperson