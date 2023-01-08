03:38 PM 08:38 AM EST JAN 10, 2023 JLM 54°F
Is the IAF preparing for an attack on Iran?

The Air Force began to accelerate the establishment of the most advanced maintenance infrastructure in the world for F-35 aircraft at two bases, to improve maintenance and operational availability.

Walla! News 14:00 08.01.2023 2 days ago

About a week ago, the Ministry of Defense and the Air Force submitted to the US Department of Defense a request for information on new F-15 aircraft, as part of a future process to acquire a new F-I15 squadron. 

The Air Force intends to integrate into the plane improvements in combat means, radar, electronic warfare means, expand the range of operation, and more - through systems manufactured by Blue and White, in order to upgrade the plane and give it superiority over other planes of this model.

Image - IDF Spokesperson

Comments
Tony Pettitt 02:32 09.01.2023 a day ago
Iran needs to be taught a lesson, I hope someone achieves that goal. They are so arrogant in their hop￼es of conquering the whole world that it needs a dose of reality!!!
