WATCH: IDF demolishes Hamas terror structures in Rafah

The IDF continues to operate in the area, eliminating terrorists and dismantling terrorist infrastructure sites

World Israel News 10.12.2024

IDF: In a joint operation of the IDF aerial and ground forces, the IDF eliminated ten terrorists who took part in the terror attack yesterday (Monday), in which Staff Sergeant Ido Zano, Staff Sergeant Barak Daniel Halpern, and Sergeant Omri Cohen were killed.

PHOTO and VIDEO: Use according to Section 27 A

 

Comments
Soniya Christova 13:07 10.12.2024 a day ago
May the Lord bless&keep safety IDF for so brave hetoism&heavy price they pay for Israeli defence&survival but let Israel obey God to drive out or eliminate all her enemies as islamists terproterorists
Soniya Christova 13:04 10.12.2024 a day ago
May Israeli leaders diplomats etc not left heaviest party in fight against iskamic teror but let Israeli court condemn sanction delegimate expelled all Muslim Arabs Jihadists as illegal occupiers
Heather Redden 11:46 10.12.2024 a day ago
😍great job eliminating the haters… hope they repented of their evil and turned to the living Hashem💕♥️
