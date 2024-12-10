WATCH: IDF demolishes Hamas terror structures in Rafah
The IDF continues to operate in the area, eliminating terrorists and dismantling terrorist infrastructure sites
World Israel News 10.12.2024
IDF: In a joint operation of the IDF aerial and ground forces, the IDF eliminated ten terrorists who took part in the terror attack yesterday (Monday), in which Staff Sergeant Ido Zano, Staff Sergeant Barak Daniel Halpern, and Sergeant Omri Cohen were killed.
PHOTO and VIDEO: Use according to Section 27 A
