Dershowich: Why the BDS is illegitimate

Senior American jurist, Professor Alan Dershowich, was interviewed about the consequences of boycotts and delegitimization.

On the legitimacy of the boycott - "Sometimes a boycott is legitimate, but the BDS boycott is against Israel and not against the actions of the government when its main goal is a Palestinian state between the Jordan and the Sea.

Israel is not losing the fight against BDS, it is losing on the campuses and that will affect the future of students, public opinion in the USA and ultimately the economy and politics in the USA.