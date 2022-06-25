Saudi Crown Prince Returns to World Stage, Upgrade in Israel Relations Expected

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) toured the Middle East this week—stopping in Egypt, Jordan and Turkey—marking his return to the international stage after becoming a pariah following the murder of journalist and Saudi government critic Jamal Khashoggi.

What does the return of MBS mean, and will it have repercussions for Israel?

“A victory tour is a good way of putting it,” Joshua Teitelbaum, a professor in the Department of Middle Eastern Studies at Bar-Ilan University in Ramat Gan, told JNS.

Teitelbaum speculated that the Saudis and Israelis might open “interest sections” in embassies of third countries. An “interest section” is a way for a country to offer consular services in a state with which it doesn’t have diplomatic relations. America, for example, uses the Swiss embassy in Iran.