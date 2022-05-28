In memory of - the late Christian policeman Amir Khoury that saved lives of Jewish orthodox

Thousands from all over the country will participate in the first race that the Nof Hagalil Municipality is organizing in memory of the late Major Amir Khoury

On Friday, 27/5, at 07:00 in the morning, two months after the late policeman Amir Khoury was killed by a terrorist while defending the bodies of civilians in Bnei Brak, the Nof Hagalil Municipality will hold its first national running event in his memory.

The event is expected to be attended by thousands of citizens who will come from all over the country as well as students from schools in the city who will encourage runners along the route. The race organization set out with the blessing of the Khoury family: "There is no better way to commemorate Amir Khoury than a sporting event," said the bereaved father, Jeris Khoury, noting that his son loved to run at every opportunity he had.

"He would get up early in the morning, put on sports clothes and go for a run. A few months ago we bought a home running device together, very sophisticated and expensive. The device is still here but there is no one to run on it," the father said in pain.

Photo: The Khoury family out practicing for the run.