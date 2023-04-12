Israel signs massive $400 million deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles

Ynet reports that Israel signed a NIS 1.44 billion ($400 million) deal to sell Spike anti-tank missiles to Greece, the Defense Ministry announced Monday.
Defense Ministry Director-General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir and Director of the Greek General Directorate for Defense Investments and Armaments Vice Admiral (Ret.) Aristeidis Alexopulos signed a Government to Government (GTG) agreement for the export of naval, air and land-based Spike missiles manufactured by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, a statement read.
According to the Defense Ministry, the Spike missile is an innovative and precise electromagnetic munition that can be launched from about 45 different platforms on land, air and sea.
According to Greek media, the deal is expected to serve all three branches of the country's security forces: the land forces, the air force - which will install the missiles on Apache helicopters - and the navy, which will use the missiles on several types of combat ships.
Source - Ynet/Twitter - Image - Rafael