Israel signs massive $400 million deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles

Ynet reports that Israel signed a NIS 1.44 billion ($400 million) deal to sell Spike anti-tank missiles to Greece, the Defense Ministry announced Monday.



Defense Ministry Director-General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir and Director of the Greek General Directorate for Defense Investments and Armaments Vice Admiral (Ret.) Aristeidis Alexopulos signed a Government to Government (GTG) agreement for the export of naval, air and land-based Spike missiles manufactured by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, a statement read.



According to the Defense Ministry, the Spike missile is an innovative and precise electromagnetic munition that can be launched from about 45 different platforms on land, air and sea.

More than 40 countries around the world use these missiles, including 19 European Union countries and NATO member states. Over 34,000 Spike missiles have already been supplied to various countries around the world, with more than 6,000 of them fired during training exercises and in combat situations.