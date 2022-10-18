07:36 PM 12:36 PM EST OCT 20, 2022 JLM 66°F
New details on alleged Mossad operation in Malaysia

Malaysian woman recruited by Mossad reportedly behind the kidnapping of Hamas-linked Gaza man. 2nd Palestinian man was also abducted, then escaped.

Newsrael News Desk 19:00 18.10.2022 2 days ago

According to subsequent reporting by the New Straits Times, four Malaysian men were involved in the kidnapping, abducting the programmer and throwing him into one of two waiting cars in a “snatch-and-grab” operation.

A former private investigator, the woman was recruited as a Mossad agent in 2018, and was later sent abroad, including to Europe, for training.

The report said the local agents “bungled” the operation, failing to cover their faces or to place fake license plates on their vehicles.

Source - INN/Twitter - Image  - iStock

Comments
11:36 19.10.2022 a day ago
False flag. Them Palestinian will say anything, for attention. Lol lol The Mossad. Does not make mistakes
Dalya Horowitz 06:18 19.10.2022 a day ago
Mossad should be more careful who they hire
John Ross 16:09 18.10.2022 2 days ago
Stupid fools mossad sometimes dumb
