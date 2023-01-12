Netanyahu government unveils new measures to combat rising cost of living

As part of the plan, the government will reduce excise fuel taxes by 0.10 shekels ($0.03) a liter by the end of 2023, effectively offsetting a proportional price hike this month; reducing this month’s price hikes on electricity from over 8.0% to 2.5% and on water from a planned 3.5% to 1%; and freeze municipal property tax rates for a year.

“Given that my government has put the fight against the cost of living at the top of its priorities, we will not wait…. It is important for me to emphasize that these steps will immediately reduce the monthly expenditures of every family in Israel" Netanyahu said.

Inflation in Israel surged to 5.3% in November, prompting the Bank of Israel on Jan. 2 to again raise the country’s benchmark interest rate by 0.5% to 3.75%, the highest level since the 2008 financial crisis.

