WATCH: Female terrorist shot in attempted stabbing on Jerusalem Light-Rail

The security guard who neutralized the terrorist told police on the scene that a woman entered the train looking suspicious, and eventually pulled out a knife to attempt to stab him.

"I saw a suspicious woman who went in and out of the train. I asked her what this was all about, if everything was ok. She put her hand in her bag and I asked her to take out her hand," he told the police.



"Then she took out a knife – I took two steps back, shot in the air twice and asked her to throw the knife. Once she didn't listen to the recommendations, and she tried to attack me, I shot her."



Source - Documenting Israel/Telegram