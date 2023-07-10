01:47 AM 06:47 PM EST JUL 12, 2023 JLM 73°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
WATCH: Female terrorist shot in attempted stabbing on Jerusalem Light-Rail

A female Islamic Arab terrorist attempted to stab a security guard at the Ammunition Hill light-rail station in Jerusalem yesterday.

Newsrael News Desk 12:30 10.07.2023 2 days ago

The security guard who neutralized the terrorist told police on the scene that a woman entered the train looking suspicious, and eventually pulled out a knife to attempt to stab him.

"I saw a suspicious woman who went in and out of the train. I asked her what this was all about, if everything was ok. She put her hand in her bag and I asked her to take out her hand," he told the police. 

"Then she took out a knife – I took two steps back, shot in the air twice and asked her to throw the knife. Once she didn't listen to the recommendations, and she tried to attack me, I shot her."

Source - Documenting Israel/Telegram

Does the article interest you?
Comments
John Whitcombe 03:28 19 hours ago
Alahuakba must be insane. This is in a good state of mind to pull out her knife and started stabbing. The Muslim security officer shot her.
Jaja Wata 12:41 10.07.2023 a day ago
Religion of Rapists
0/200