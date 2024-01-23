U.S. Navy Commander: Iran "directly involved" in Houthi shipping attacks

i24News reports that In a recent interview with The Associated Press, Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, the head of the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet, revealed that Iran is "very directly involved" in the ship attacks conducted by Yemen's Houthi rebels amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Cooper, who acknowledged the expanding nature of Iran's influence, stopped short of directly attributing individual attacks to Tehran.



"Clearly, the Houthi actions, probably in terms of their attacks on merchant shipping, are the most significant that we've seen in two generations," Cooper stated. "The facts simply are that they're attacking the international community; thus, the international response, I think you've seen."



Cooper highlighted the shift in Houthi attacks, noting that since November, at least 34 attacks on shipping have occurred in the waterways leading to Egypt's Suez Canal. This strategic route is crucial for energy and cargo transportation from Asia and the Middle East to Europe.

He asserted Iran's significant role in supporting the Houthi rebels, stating, "What I'll say is Iran is clearly funding, they're resourcing, they are supplying, and they're providing training. They're obviously very directly involved. There's no secret there."



While the Houthi rebels link their attacks to the Israel-Hamas conflict, recent targets have shown tenuous or no direct connection to Israel. The U.S. has responded with seven rounds of airstrikes targeting Houthi military sites, including air bases and suspected missile launch sites. The increased naval patrols by the U.S. and its allies seem to have temporarily slowed Houthi attacks on shipping.



Source - i24News/X - Image - IDF/Commander of the Israeli Navy Vice Adm. David Saar Salama, left, and United States Navy Vice Adm. Brad Cooper





