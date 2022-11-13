02:11 AM 07:11 PM EST NOV 15, 2022 JLM 58°F
New toll In Iran protest crackdown: At least 326 killed, including 43 children

Iranian security forces have killed at least 326 people in a crackdown on nationwide protests since Mahsa Amini’s death in custody, Iran Human Rights said in an updated toll Saturday.

Newsrael News Desk 17:30 13.11.2022 a day ago

The Islamic Republic has been gripped by protests that erupted over the death of Amini on September 16, three days after her arrest for an alleged breach of the country’s strict dress code for women.

The protests were fanned by fury over the dress rules for women, but have grown into a broad movement against the theocracy that has ruled Iran since the 1979 revolution.

Most of those were killed on September 30 when security forces opened fire on protesters after Friday prayers in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan-Baluchistan – massacre activists have dubbed “Bloody Friday.” alarabiya

Source/Photo Alarabiya, Twitter

Frankie Fritz 22:35 13.11.2022 a day ago
American media should be covering this!
Jeanne Ferguson 18:18 13.11.2022 a day ago
Now the government wants to kill all the protesters in custody. If you kill all those against you there will be no one left.
Tuin Boon 17:31 13.11.2022 a day ago
No turn around yet… These terrorists need to “go”.
15:43 13.11.2022 a day ago
So sad!!
