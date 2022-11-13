New toll In Iran protest crackdown: At least 326 killed, including 43 children

The Islamic Republic has been gripped by protests that erupted over the death of Amini on September 16, three days after her arrest for an alleged breach of the country’s strict dress code for women.

The protests were fanned by fury over the dress rules for women, but have grown into a broad movement against the theocracy that has ruled Iran since the 1979 revolution.

Most of those were killed on September 30 when security forces opened fire on protesters after Friday prayers in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan-Baluchistan – massacre activists have dubbed “Bloody Friday.” alarabiya

Source/Photo Alarabiya, Twitter