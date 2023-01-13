11:43 PM 04:43 PM EST JAN 13, 2023 JLM 48°F
BLAST OFF: Sky High Goals for Israeli Space Technology!

When Israel’s Beresheet lunar lander crashed onto the Moon in April 2019, Israel’s nascent space-tech industry didn’t mourn. After all, tiny Israel is one of only four countries that has gotten a spacecraft that far – and plans immediately were hatched to launch Beresheet 2, with both a lander and an orbiter, in 2024.

Israel’s optimistic attitude to what would be perceived in more risk-averse nations as a career-busting disaster is not unique to space tech, but it is a big reason why 2023 stands to be the year that Israeli innovation reaches truly stratospheric heights.

That will be aided in part by an Israeli government pledge to invest $180 million in the civilian space industry over the next five years to help it compete in a worldwide space economy estimated at $400 billion.
Israel Space Agency funding has sky-high goals:
– Quadruple the number of space-tech employees from 2,500 to 10,000.
– Increase the number of space-related academic researchers and high school students interested in working in space-related fields.

“Our vision is that by 2030 there will be hundreds of ‘NewSpace’ startups employing 20,000 people. Groups such as ours will continue to invest billions in these ventures.”

