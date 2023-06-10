Israel, Jordan, Saudis join US bombers in show of force to Iran

Combat aircraft from Israel, Jordan and Saudi Arabia flew alongside US B1 bombers over the Middle East on Thursday in the Pentagon’s latest display of force directed at Iran.

Aircraft from five Middle Eastern militaries linked up with a pair of US Air Force B1-B Lancers as they transited the Persian Gulf region after having been launched from the UK, US military officials said.

The demonstration culminated with the American bombers dropping live munitions at training ranges in Saudi Arabia and Jordan before flying back to base in Spain. The B-1Bs dropped "multiple" air-launched AGM-158A JASSM cruise missiles and 550-pound GBU-38 bombs on “multiple simulated targets” during the mission, a defense official told Al-Monitor.

The Pentagon is withholding the identity of two Middle Eastern countries that took part in the exercise at their request, officials said.

Why it matters: The bomber task force mission came a day after Washington's top diplomat Antony Blinken met with foreign ministers from Gulf Cooperation Council countries in Saudi Arabia amid a broader push by the Biden administration to convince Arab militaries to take a more stand-up role to deterring Iran.

The US has periodically sent strategic bombers over the Middle East in recent years in a bid to dissuade attacks by Iran and networks of militias it supports, which US officials say continue to seek to expel American forces from the region.

Arab and Israeli pilots have flown alongside the US bomber task forces since additional Arab governments – so far the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco – began establishing formal ties with Israel in 2021.

Dropping various live munitions on simulated targets in multiple countries marked a new step in those efforts, the deputy commander of US Air Force units in the Middle East, Maj. Gen. Mark Slocum, told Al-Monitor.

"These missions demonstrate the credibility of our forces to address a global security environment that is more diverse and uncertain than at any other time in our history," Slocum said.

"The timing of this is meant to demonstrate we as a team can deliver overwhelming combat power at a moment’s notice," the general added.

The dramatic display came as Blinken visited Saudi Arabia amid Washington's push to convince Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to normalize ties with Israel.

The Biden administration has struggled to dispel concerns among Arab leaders that it has been abandoning its defense commitments in the region as the Pentagon diverts military forces to deter Russia and China.

“These bomber missions represent the US’s commitment to our partners,” the top commander of US Air Force units in the Middle East, Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, said in a statement.

