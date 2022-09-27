07:40 AM 12:40 AM EST SEP 28, 2022 JLM 68°F
On Rosh Hashanah, global Jewish population reaches 15.3 million

About 7,080,000 Jews live in Israel, making up 46.2% of world's Jewry; Jewish state sees its most prolific year in terms of positive immigration in two decades, in large part due to the Russo-Ukrainian war

Newsrael News Desk 09:00 a day ago

Another 8.25 million are living in the Diaspora, about six million of which live in the United States alone. Israeli Jews make up 46.2% of the world's entire Jewish population, a 1% increase compared to the previous year.  According to the Jewish Agency, there are 25.5 million people worldwide eligible to get Israeli citizenship under the law, 18 of which live outside the Jewish State.  

After Israel and the U.S., the countries with the largest concentration of Jews are France (442,000), Canada (394,000), Britain (292,000), Argentina (173,000), Russia (145,000), Germany (118,000) and Australia (118,000).

Source/Photo YnetNews

Comments
Mike Galarneau 01:20 3 hours ago
I still don't understand why so many Jews voted for Biden.🙏🇮🇱🙏🇺🇲
Pamela Hackner 21:23 7 hours ago
Many more since Rosh Hashana thank G'D .
Selina 18:47 10 hours ago
😘🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰
Michael Gray 08:48 20 hours ago
God said He is going to bring all of His people the Jews back to their homeland in Israel. I love all Jewish people and i pray for their safety and protection. God bless You Israel, God bless the Jews
