On Rosh Hashanah, global Jewish population reaches 15.3 million

Another 8.25 million are living in the Diaspora, about six million of which live in the United States alone. Israeli Jews make up 46.2% of the world's entire Jewish population, a 1% increase compared to the previous year. According to the Jewish Agency, there are 25.5 million people worldwide eligible to get Israeli citizenship under the law, 18 of which live outside the Jewish State.

After Israel and the U.S., the countries with the largest concentration of Jews are France (442,000), Canada (394,000), Britain (292,000), Argentina (173,000), Russia (145,000), Germany (118,000) and Australia (118,000).

Source/Photo YnetNews