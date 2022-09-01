08:31 PM 01:31 PM EST SEP 1, 2022 JLM 74°F
Danon: We will return Zionism majority to the country

Likud candidate and World Likud chairman: The State of Israel is in crisis, this reality will be history in two months.

Newsrael News Desk 13:30 7 hours ago

INN reports - "The State of Israel is in a crisis. In the last year, Israel has been led by irresponsible amateurs who lack political experience and understanding. With political maneuvers and blatant lies, an illegitimate minority government was established in an unprecedented manner in the State of Israel that relied on supporters of terrorism and anti-Zionist Knesset members," said Danon.

Source - INN - Image - Ram Moshe

Comments
Rhoda Wright 11:00 7 hours ago
The description is exactly the same for America 🇺🇸! We need a party change, NOW
Rhoda Wright 10:58 7 hours ago
Wish & pray Americans would wake up & do the same.. completely the same
10:44 7 hours ago
Yes and thanks to Muslim Obama and Fraud Biden
Suzanne Aladjem 10:36 7 hours ago
Absolutely correct time to regain the Knesset without traitors dictating about Jewish lives. Time to elect strong and committed leaders. Restore the Zionist state.
