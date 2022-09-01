Danon: We will return Zionism majority to the country

INN reports - "The State of Israel is in a crisis. In the last year, Israel has been led by irresponsible amateurs who lack political experience and understanding. With political maneuvers and blatant lies, an illegitimate minority government was established in an unprecedented manner in the State of Israel that relied on supporters of terrorism and anti-Zionist Knesset members," said Danon.



Source - INN - Image - Ram Moshe