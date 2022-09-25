SPECIAL VIDEO REPORT: IDF Shares Innovations in Defense and Tech with Allies from 20 Countries

Israel recently conducted a multi-dimensional live-fire exercise, attended by 1,500 high ranking officers, including U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley.

“All of us are like-minded, we're all allies and partners of one kind or another,” Milley said. “And we are all giving way together to try to figure out what the feature operational environment is, and to innovate and develop our forces, our organization, our doctrines, our structures in our equipment in order to meet future challenges.”