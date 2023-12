IDF forces recently attacked a weapons depot of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanese territory in the Arab Al Aramsha area, in response to mortar fire from the area at an IDF outpost.

In addition, a number of launches were detected from Lebanese territory towards the Tel Hai area and Kiryat Shmona and past the IDF post in the Shetula area, the IDF attacked the sources of the shooting.

Also, the IDF fired artillery at a number of areas in the territory of Lebanon.