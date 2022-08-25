Another US attack in Syria against pro-Iranian targets

After it was reported early in the morning that the US attacked targets in Syria and killed at least 10 fighters associated with the Revolutionary Guards, militias attacked American bases in Syria during the evening (Wednesday) with two missiles. The American response was not long in coming, and the US attacked pro-Iranian targets again this evening. An American official told Reuters that apparently a number of militia fighters were killed.

9 bunkers loaded with weapons, ammunition and combat equipment were destroyed by guided bombs in the early morning.

Source: N12 News - Telegram