25 Aug, 2022 22:41
The War in Syria
Another US attack in Syria against pro-Iranian targets
Newsrael News Desk 03:00 20 hours ago

After it was reported early in the morning that the US attacked targets in Syria and killed at least 10 fighters associated with the Revolutionary Guards, militias attacked American bases in Syria during the evening (Wednesday) with two missiles. The American response was not long in coming, and the US attacked pro-Iranian targets again this evening. An American official told Reuters that apparently a number of militia fighters were killed.

9 bunkers loaded with weapons, ammunition and combat equipment were destroyed by guided bombs in the early morning.

Source: N12 News - Telegram

John Naulu 11:32 11 hours ago
Iran has mighty war power, but no match against Israel 🇮🇱 accuracy
John Naulu 11:29 11 hours ago
How is it that this doesn’t direct at Russian🇷🇺 in Ukraine 🇺🇦 is it America is chicken out. They could but they would not. Because of fear that might all out war.
Rhoda Wright 05:20 17 hours ago
So why won’t Biden see Mr Lapid .. who went all the way to America, to talk with Biden! Vacation or not a very Rude move .
Yeheskel Sharbani 03:27 19 hours ago
Agree with Eddy
Robert Nieves 03:14 19 hours ago
They got what they deserved
Eddie DeTemple 03:12 19 hours ago
Awesome! Kick their Iranian asses!
