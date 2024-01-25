WATCH: Unit 646 and IDF destroyed terrorist tunnels 1.5 kilometers from the border

Last week, the combat team fighters of the 646th Reserve Brigade, which operates under the 99th Division in the central Gaza Strip, along with special forces of the Yalam unit, located a tunnel that connects the north and south of the Gaza Strip, and is located at a distance of one and a half kilometers from the border with Israel.

The length of the tunnel is about a kilometer and its depth is about 20 meters. The underground route was investigated and destroyed under the leadership of the engineering battalion and with the cooperation of the Yahalom unit.

During the activity in the area, the fighters located anti-aircraft missiles, launchers and equipment for the production and launch of rockets. In addition, dozens of warheads and electronic components for operating rockets were located.