IDF destroyed recently deployed Iranian missile battery and a Hezbollah weapons depot near Damascus
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) stated that the Israeli attack, which took place around 00:30, targeted 4 areas near the Damascus airport.
The Nziv Report 23:30 a day ago
A reporter for the "Al-Arabiya" network reported that the attacks were focused on the Seida Zainab area, south of Damascus, where factions loyal to Tehran and the Lebanese Hezbollah operate.
Al-Arabiya network sources stated that the attacks followed the arrival of an Iranian cargo plane at the Damascus airport.
