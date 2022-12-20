10:41 PM 03:41 PM EST DEC 21, 2022 JLM 53°F
IDF destroyed recently deployed Iranian missile battery and a Hezbollah weapons depot near Damascus

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) stated that the Israeli attack, which took place around 00:30, targeted 4 areas near the Damascus airport.

The Nziv Report 23:30 a day ago

A reporter for the "Al-Arabiya" network reported that the attacks were focused on the Seida Zainab area, south of Damascus, where factions loyal to Tehran and the Lebanese Hezbollah operate.

Al-Arabiya network sources stated that the attacks followed the arrival of an Iranian cargo plane at the Damascus airport.

Comments
Karolina De 03:31 17 hours ago
AMEN 👍💯
Tony Pettitt 22:21 a day ago
The Bible says that Damascus will become a ruinous heap. If the word of GOD says so it will happen!!!!!!
0/200