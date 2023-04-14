08:29 PM 01:29 PM EST APR 14, 2023 JLM 57°F
ARAB PRESS: CENTCOM captures ‘Yemeni ISIS operative’ in Syria

The US Central Command forces conducted a helicopter raid in eastern Syria late on the evening of April 8, capturing Hudayfah al Yemeni, an ISIS attack facilitator, and two of his associates.

Newsrael News Desk 09:00 11 hours ago

“The capture of Hudayfah al Yemeni and his associates will disrupt the organization's ability to plot and carry out operations,” they said in a statement.

No civilians were killed or injured, it added.

“Operations against ISIS are important for the security and stability of the region,” said Col. Joe Buccino, a CENTCOM spokesperson.

“ISIS remains a threat to the region and beyond – the group retains the capability to conduct operations in Iraq and Syria with a desire to strike beyond the Middle East,” Buccino added.

Unidentified gunmen, who are likely to belong to “ISIS” cells, attacked a group of young men who were searching for “truffle” in Al-Midan area north of Palmyra city in the eastern countryside of Homs, resulting in the death of three persons, while the gunmen fled to an unknown destination.

Source: Al Arabiya

