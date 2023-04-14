ARAB PRESS: CENTCOM captures ‘Yemeni ISIS operative’ in Syria

“The capture of Hudayfah al Yemeni and his associates will disrupt the organization's ability to plot and carry out operations,” they said in a statement.

No civilians were killed or injured, it added.

“Operations against ISIS are important for the security and stability of the region,” said Col. Joe Buccino, a CENTCOM spokesperson.

“ISIS remains a threat to the region and beyond – the group retains the capability to conduct operations in Iraq and Syria with a desire to strike beyond the Middle East,” Buccino added.

Unidentified gunmen, who are likely to belong to “ISIS” cells, attacked a group of young men who were searching for “truffle” in Al-Midan area north of Palmyra city in the eastern countryside of Homs, resulting in the death of three persons, while the gunmen fled to an unknown destination.

