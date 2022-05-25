EU Parliament President: To be antisemitic is to be anti-European

President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, addresses a special Knesset plenary session.

"It is, to many outside of Israel, inconceivable that Israel’s right to existence is still put into question. Let me be clear: Europe will always back Israel’s right to exist,” Metsola said. "It pains me to say that, today we are seeing antisemitism on the rise. We know that is a warning sign for humanity. It matters to all of us.”

Metsola declared: “I will not be ambiguous: To be anti-Semitic is to be anti-European."

Source: Israel National News