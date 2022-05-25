25 May, 2022 04:45
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Hashtags
European Union
EU Parliament President: To be antisemitic is to be anti-European
Newsrael News Desk 18:00 23.05.2022 a day ago

President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, addresses a special Knesset plenary session.

"It is, to many outside of Israel, inconceivable that Israel’s right to existence is still put into question. Let me be clear: Europe will always back Israel’s right to exist,” Metsola said. "It pains me to say that, today we are seeing antisemitism on the rise. We know that is a warning sign for humanity. It matters to all of us.”

Metsola declared: “I will not be ambiguous: To be anti-Semitic is to be anti-European."

Source: Israel National News

# The Knesset # European Union
FRANZISKA SCHMID 18:45 23.05.2022 a day ago
Hello. This is FRANZISKA SCHMID, I am 79 years old. I am suffering from a serious illness that condemns me to death, and I want to donate 650.00€ to an honest person. [email protected]
0 /200
Website By