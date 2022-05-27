Turkey has arrested ISIS's new leader in Istanbul

Turkey has arrested the new leader of ISIS, Abu Hassan al-Hashemi al-Qurshi, in Istanbul, the Turkish website ODATV reported. Officials in Turkey confirmed to Bloomberg News that the new leader of the organization is in custody in the country.

Abu al-Hassan al-Hashmi was appointed to the post only two months ago after his predecessor was killed in a US raid in northwestern Syria in February.