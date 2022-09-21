05:59 PM 10:59 AM EST SEP 22, 2022 JLM 74°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Aliyah Surges With 128% Increase This Year

Israel absorbed 60,000 immigrants over the course of the outgoing Jewish year.

UNITED WITH ISRAEL 03:30 21.09.2022 2 days ago

Israel absorbed 60,000 olim over the course of the outgoing Jewish year, Minister of Immigration and Absorption Pnina Tamano-Shata said on Monday. The number is the highest rate of aliyah in 20 years and is a 128 percent increase over last year.

The ministry, which released its year-end numbers on aliyah, noted that it expects to absorb another 4,000 olim by the end of 2022.

Image - Tomer Neuberg/Flash90

Does the article interest you?
Comments
Susan 03:07 21.09.2022 a day ago
Peace for Ukraine.
0/200