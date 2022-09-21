Aliyah Surges With 128% Increase This Year

Israel absorbed 60,000 olim over the course of the outgoing Jewish year, Minister of Immigration and Absorption Pnina Tamano-Shata said on Monday. The number is the highest rate of aliyah in 20 years and is a 128 percent increase over last year.



The ministry, which released its year-end numbers on aliyah, noted that it expects to absorb another 4,000 olim by the end of 2022.



Image - Tomer Neuberg/Flash90