Netanyahu: Progress made on hostage deal as Cabinet convenes

(November 21, 2023 / JNS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is hoping there will soon be good news regarding a deal to secure the release of some hostages being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, he said on Tuesday.

“I don’t think it’s worth saying too much, not at even this moment, but I hope there will be good news soon. We are making progress,” the prime minister told soldiers of the 8101st Battalion of the Alexandroni Reserve Brigade serving near the border with Lebanon.

NEWSRAEL: We will report on the details of the hostage deal ONLY when there is an official decision and the details are published. Everything being said in the media is speculation!