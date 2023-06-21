Israel's “Sky Spear” Long-Range, Air-to-Air Missile at Paris Air Show

Rafael has unveiled “Sky Spear” – its 6th generation long-range, air-to-air missile, at the Paris Air Show.

The newest member of the air-to-air missile family for Rafael is a long-range solution that provides users with unparalleled operational capabilities in the complex arena of aerial combat.

With the advent of long-range air-to-air missiles, the challenges faced by aerial forces have increased exponentially over time. The engagement range has extended longer, and the time gap between launch and endgame has created a significant zone of uncertainty. Therefore, the need to maintain a clear and accurate aerial picture is even more crucial.

Rafael has taken up the challenge by developing the “Sky Spear”, which embodies a new breed of RF seeker and additional technologies to handle the abovementioned challenges.

The “Sky Spear” missile is designed to engage targets at long ranges, ensuring that the opponents are overwhelmed before they have a chance to launch. Its new RF seeker technology allows for early lock on, and a more accurate endgame.

Brig. Gen. (Res.) Pini Yungman, EVP and Head of the Air and Missile Defense Directorate, said that "The development of the “Sky Spear” provides a glimpse into the legacy of Rafael in the aerial domain. The first air-to-air missile by Rafael was developed in 1959 and 5 generations later we have maintained our technological edge in providing unique and timely solutions for our partners.

“From the “Python” and “Derby” which provide not only armaments for fighter crafts, but also as the main components of our “Spyder” air defense system and now to the 6th generation long-range “Sky Spear”; Rafael is confident that this newest missile will provide the advanced capabilities that will provide users a qualitative edge over its most capable adversaries."

Photo courtesy of Rafael