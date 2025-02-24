BATTLE VIDEO: IDF arrest two terror suspects in Judea and Samaria

Eight wanted individuals were arrested last night in Judea and Samaria.



IDF, Shin Bet and Israel Police forces operated last night in the village of Deir Dabwan in the Binyamin Brigade, and arrested two suspects in the attack and injury of two Israeli civilians the previous day in the Mikmesh area in the Binyamin Brigade.



The suspects were transferred for joint interrogation by the IDF and the General Security Service.



In addition, security forces worked last night to arrest six wanted individuals in Jenin and Kafin in the Menashe Brigade, and in Danaba in the Ephraim Brigade.



A number of weapons and ammunition were confiscated, and a number of explosive devices were destroyed overnight throughout Judea and Samaria. Security forces will continue to operate to thwart terrorism in Judea and Samaria.