BATTLE VIDEO: IDF arrest two terror suspects in Judea and Samaria

The IDF, Shin Bet, and Israel Police arrested two suspects last night in the Mikmesh area of ​​the Benjamin Brigade in an attack on Israeli civilians the previous day.

IDF Spokesperson 2:40 PM

Eight wanted individuals were arrested last night in Judea and Samaria.

IDF, Shin Bet and Israel Police forces operated last night in the village of Deir Dabwan in the Binyamin Brigade, and arrested two suspects in the attack and injury of two Israeli civilians the previous day in the Mikmesh area in the Binyamin Brigade.

The suspects were transferred for joint interrogation by the IDF and the General Security Service.

In addition, security forces worked last night to arrest six wanted individuals in Jenin and Kafin in the Menashe Brigade, and in Danaba in the Ephraim Brigade.

A number of weapons and ammunition were confiscated, and a number of explosive devices were destroyed overnight throughout Judea and Samaria. Security forces will continue to operate to thwart terrorism in Judea and Samaria.

Comments
Aliza Circle 36 minutes ago
Thank God that the IDF follow by a K-9, with the Shin-Bet and Israel 🇮🇱 Police who arrested two terrorists. Not cut those two terrorists the same way Hamas did to innocent Bibas family.
Sierra Rios 6 hours ago
Annihilate all of them.
