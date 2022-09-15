Israel Yayom reports that Hundreds of mourners arrived at a military cemetery in Netanyahu Wednesday evening to pay their respects to Maj. Bar Falah, 30, who was killed earlier in the day in an exchange of fire with Palestinian terrorists in Jenin.
Falah's brother, Amos, said "How much strength you had, how much bravery, resilience, leadership and love you had.
Israel Hayom/Twitter - Image - Oren Ben Hakoon
Maj. Bar Falah laid to rest, remembered for his 'love of country'
Hundreds arrive for the funeral of the slain IDF officer, who was killed in an exchange of fire with Palestinian terrorists on Wednesday.
Newsrael News Desk 12:00 13 hours ago
Israel Yayom reports that Hundreds of mourners arrived at a military cemetery in Netanyahu Wednesday evening to pay their respects to Maj. Bar Falah, 30, who was killed earlier in the day in an exchange of fire with Palestinian terrorists in Jenin.
Does the article interest you?
Comments
0/200
Subscribe to our Newsletter