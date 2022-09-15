Maj. Bar Falah laid to rest, remembered for his 'love of country'

Israel Yayom reports that Hundreds of mourners arrived at a military cemetery in Netanyahu Wednesday evening to pay their respects to Maj. Bar Falah, 30, who was killed earlier in the day in an exchange of fire with Palestinian terrorists in Jenin.



Falah's brother, Amos, said "How much strength you had, how much bravery, resilience, leadership and love you had.



Israel Hayom/Twitter - Image - Oren Ben Hakoon