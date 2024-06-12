ICYMI: IRAN: Sudden death of top general starts rumors

Maradi was a close aide to Qassem Soleimani (commander of the al-Qads force in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards who was eliminated in 2020) and some claim that he was even his relative.

In the past he also served as deputy commander of the special forces unit named after Imam Ali.

According to media in Iran, he died as a result of "sudden health failure".

It should be noted that not everyone accepts this version.