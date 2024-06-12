JUN 13, 2024 JLM 98°F 02:20 PM 07:20 AM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
ICYMI: IRAN: Sudden death of top general starts rumors

Iranian media are reporting the death of General Vajiya Allah Maradi, one of the top echelons of the Al-Quds Force in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

301 The Arab World 12.06.2024

Maradi was a close aide to Qassem Soleimani (commander of the al-Qads force in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards who was eliminated in 2020) and some claim that he was even his relative.

In the past he also served as deputy commander of the special forces unit named after Imam Ali.

According to media in Iran, he died as a result of "sudden health failure".

It should be noted that not everyone accepts this version.

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
[Anonymous] 21 hours ago
Thank you G-D father of Israel , Israelis, and the good people Amen 🙏🙏🙏
[Anonymous] 21 hours ago
Hoping will hear soon that # 3 iranien leader is dead.. Thank you
[Anonymous] 21 hours ago
Thé iraniens leaders are dropping, they are running to get the virgins before they die from « serving » the coming terrorists ..
G Green 07:56 12.06.2024 a day ago
🤩😍😁
[Anonymous] 06:11 12.06.2024 a day ago
I can’t wait to hear the king of Iran is dead! That occasion, I’ll eat cake!
[Anonymous] 06:02 12.06.2024 a day ago
The curse of being photographed w/Soleimani? Another one bites the dust. Surely he was photographed w/ the Ayatollah..
Geula Kan 02:38 12.06.2024 a day ago
Caused naturally by Israel.
Dee Bolin 02:35 12.06.2024 a day ago
GLORY HALLELUJAH THANK YOU FATHER GOD JEHOVAH!!!
Gerald Adams 02:29 12.06.2024 a day ago
Everyone starting to drop by natural causes
William Morgan 02:25 12.06.2024 a day ago
The way these Iranian leaders are dropping thrr we or honma run out of virgins
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

"Iron Swords" - War in Gaza IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Palestine = Hamas = ISIS Biden Administration The Leftist-Islamist Alliance The Iran Threat Heroes of Israel Israel - Iran War Hamas 10/7 Hamas Massacres Israeli_Nature Prime Minister Netanyahu The Battle for Rafah Idiots for Palestine Jihadi Infiltration into the West Hezbollah Biblical Archaeology The Bible Israeli Technology US 2024 Elections Muslim Persecution of Jews