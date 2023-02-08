06:29 PM 11:29 AM EST FEB 9, 2023 JLM 44°F
House Republicans have struck a blow against antisemitism

Removing Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee impedes the legitimization of antisemitism.

JNS - Jewish News Syndicate 13:00 08.02.2023 a day ago

Ilhan Omar’s removal from the House Foreign Affairs Committee in a 218-211 vote struck a major blow to an antisemitic voice in Congress. Unfortunately, it has been falsely portrayed as a response to the Democrats’ previous removal of far-right congresspeople from their committees.

In fact, the vote against Omar was House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s effort to follow through on what he said at the National Council of Young Israel dinner in New York on March 31, 2019. There, McCarthy publicly discussed his removal of Republican Steve King from all committees due to King’s white supremacism. McCarthy then said action should be taken against Ilhan Omar as well, due to her antisemitism.

The sad failure of over 20 Jewish Democrats to overcome pressure from their party and vote in favor of removing Omar shows that even the strongest Israel supporters among them cannot stand up for their own principles.

For example, on May 26, 2021, Jewish Democratic Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), Kathy Manning (D-N.C.), Elaine Luria (D-Va.) and Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) wrote a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden stating that they “reject comments from members of Congress accusing Israel of being an ‘apartheid state’ and committing act[s] of terrorism.” They added, “These statements are antisemitic at their core and contribute to a climate that is hostile towards many Jews.” The letter was obviously prompted by statements made by Omar and her fellow Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.).

For example, in a May 16, 2021 tweet, Omar tweeted, “Israeli TV Host Implores Israelis: Wake Up and Smell the Apartheid—YouTube Watch this and help end the Israeli Apartheid and #FreePalestine.” On Feb. 27, 2019, Omar publicly claimed that supporters of a strong U.S.-Israel relationship “push allegiance to a foreign country.” Omar even lamented that Hamas did not have the Iron Dome and supported the terror group while it launched 4,000 rockets against Israel in May 2021. She called Israel’s attempts to stop the rocket fire “an act of terrorism.”


Comments
19:19 21 hours ago
Now, get rid of her and the other 3 traitors in the House of Representatives, and kick their lying asses out for TREASON!!!!
Mike Galarneau 17:00 a day ago
Omar should be in Prison for Treason!
Joel Sapolsky 15:24 08.02.2023 a day ago
Once again the gang of 4 mislead, it's Content not color that got her thrown out. She knew everything she said was Anti Semitic. She thinks she Smarter than everybody with That smerk on her face
Margarey Kyle 15:11 08.02.2023 a day ago
Those who call themselves Jews that would support any antisemitism are not true Jews that the God of the bible loves so dearly. They are like RINOS who really are not Republicansanyone
Peter Palagonia 13:35 08.02.2023 a day ago
Boon, it's shocking isn't it? Even more shocking many woke jews support her. It's insanity.
13:25 08.02.2023 a day ago
Jews used to be considered the best and brightest among us. But you can’t be too bright to vote for an asswipe who would eliminate you from this earth. What the hell would cause you to desert ISRAEL??
Tuin Boon 11:50 08.02.2023 a day ago
Crazy that still 211 votes were in favor of supporting this ideological twisted anti semite! Pray for America that these 211 voters will realize what they are destroying.
