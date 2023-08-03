Thousands pray for terror victims at Joseph's Tomb

Thousands of people on Tuesday night visited Joseph's Tomb in Shechem (Nablus), praying for the recovery of those wounded in the Maaleh Adumim shooting attack.

Among those at the site were Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan, the Ungwar Rebbe, MKs Tzvi Succot (Religious Zionism) and Moshe Roth (United Torah Judaism), Deputy Minister Michal Woldiger (Religious Zionism), and Deputy Samaria Regional Council Head Davidi Ben-Zion.

The Ungwar Rebbe, Rabbi David Shlomo Klein led prayers at the site and recited a chapter of Psalms together with the others present, in prayers for the recovery of those injured in Tuesday's shooting attack in Maaleh Adumim, one of whom is a resident of Samaria. The Rebbe also blessed the residents of Samaria, saying, "Joseph the Righteous was a successful man; all those who live in the inheritance of Joseph the Righteous should be blessed - and may he be a successful man. May you be blessed and succeed."

Dagan called to return the yeshiva which had been at the site to Joseph's Tomb: "Joseph was the one who divided and reunited. Especially in these days, we should learn to add brotherliness and love in the nation of Israel, as was the way of Joseph. We call on the Israeli government to return the Od Yosef Chai Yeshiva to this place, fully. The return to Joseph's Tomb will bring security to the State of Israel, and will send a message to Israel's enemies that the nation of Israel is a strong nation, and a nation which will not break."

"The fact that we need to come at night is shameful and an embarrassment. We are moved that we are touching the holiest places in our heritage, and we expect that the IDF will return here fully, that the yeshiva will be returned here. Only a hold here, on Joseph's Tomb, will be able to bring security."

The visit took place as part of the scheduled visits organized by the Samaria Regional Council and accompanied by IDF soldiers. It was aided by the volunteers in the management of Joseph's Tomb and the holy sites of the Samaria Regional Council.

Dagan thanked the security forces and Israel Police for securing the visit, as well as the volunteers of the site's management for their help in organizing it.

Source: Israel National News Photo: Ro'i Hadi