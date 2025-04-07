BATTLE VIDEO: Binyamin Brigade arrests 15 wanted terrorists

Security forces operated overnight throughout Judea and Samaria to thwart terrorism.



Three battalions operated simultaneously overnight.



In Gilzon, Al-Amari, and Qalandiya in the Binyamin Brigade, several wanted individuals were arrested and confiscated weapons and thousands of shekels of terrorist funds.



In the Hebron area in the Binyamin Brigade, security forces arrested five wanted individuals, and Border Police forces confiscated an 'M4' weapon.



In the Beit Ummar area in the Etzion Brigade, forces arrested four wanted individuals and confiscated two 'Carlo' weapons and a pistol.



In Qalqilya in the Ephraim Brigade, forces arrested four wanted individuals, and in Tulkarm, one wanted individual was arrested.



The confiscated weapons and the arrested wanted persons were transferred for further processing to the Shi'ite District Police and Shin Bet.



There were no casualties among our forces.

