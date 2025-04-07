APR 7, 2025 JLM 67°F 06:38 PM 11:38 AM EST
BATTLE VIDEO: Binyamin Brigade arrests 15 wanted terrorists

Security forces operated overnight to thwart terrorism in several locations in the Binyamin Brigade area: 15 wanted individuals were arrested, and three weapons were confiscated throughout Judea and Samaria.

IDF Spokesperson 2:00 PM

Security forces operated overnight throughout Judea and Samaria to thwart terrorism.

Three battalions operated simultaneously overnight.

In Gilzon, Al-Amari, and Qalandiya in the Binyamin Brigade, several wanted individuals were arrested and confiscated weapons and thousands of shekels of terrorist funds.

In the Hebron area in the Binyamin Brigade, security forces arrested five wanted individuals, and Border Police forces confiscated an 'M4' weapon.

In the Beit Ummar area in the Etzion Brigade, forces arrested four wanted individuals and confiscated two 'Carlo' weapons and a pistol.

In Qalqilya in the Ephraim Brigade, forces arrested four wanted individuals, and in Tulkarm, one wanted individual was arrested.

The confiscated weapons and the arrested wanted persons were transferred for further processing to the Shi'ite District Police and Shin Bet.

There were no casualties among our forces.  

Comments
Soniya Christova 3 hours ago
Well done Israel but to stop terror all islamists terrorists as Palestinians Jihadistsor proterorists occupiers must be uprooted - eliminated or driven out as God commanded for all enemies of Israel
Jerry C 5 hours ago
Good work, unfortunately they will never cease their terrorist goals, and taking a breather isn't in the cards.
