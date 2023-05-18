State honors 4,000 Ethiopian Jews who died trying to reach Israel

(May 18, 2023 / JNS) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other government leaders joined Israel’s Ethiopian Jewish community on Thursday for a ceremony commemorating the thousands who died trying to reach the Jewish homeland.

The gathering paying tribute to the 4,000 members of Beta Israel who died on the arduous journey took place at the official memorial site at the National Civil Cemetery of the State of Israel on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.

Most died of malnutrition and disease between 1979 and 1990 while traveling by foot from Ethiopia to transit camps in neighboring Sudan.

Addressing the ceremony, Netanyahu said, “One of the expatriates from Ethiopia says, I quote: ‘In our parents’ house we “ate” Jerusalem, “drank” Jerusalem, slept and woke up with Jerusalem, and when a daughter was born in the family we called her “Jerusalem,” despite the bullying of the foreign environment.’

“A large part of life there, in the heart of Africa, revolves around Jerusalem—in thoughts, imaginations, prayers. So it was from generation to generation,” the prime minister said.