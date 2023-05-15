Jerusalem getting new light blue light rail line

The Light Blue Line, which will be the sixth line in the final set of eight light rail lines that are planned to operate by the end of the decade, will connect Mount Scopus and the Malcha neighborhood in the south of the city.

The line will overlap, for most of its length, with the routes of the Green Line and the Blue Line that have already been approved and will include a new section that will connect central lines and enable what was described as a “convenient and fast transition” between them, and full connectivity between all the city’s neighborhoods.

The plan, which was submitted by the Ministry of Transportation through the transportation master plan team, includes the addition of a kilometer-long track in the Ramat Eshkol and Geulah neighborhoods, which will connect the Green Line and the Blue Line, and will allow continuous travel between the Talpiot and Gonenim neighborhoods in the south of the city to Mount Scopus in the north, including Hadassah Hospital and the Hebrew University.