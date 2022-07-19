IDF chief hosts head of US Central Command

General Michael “Erik” Kurilla, the Commander of the US Central Command, on Sunday started his visit to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

"This visit is a complimentary meeting following the strategic-operational forum between the two nation’s militaries last month and will focus on Israel’s aerial defense array,” the statement said.

IDF chief Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi will host his American colleague before leaving for his first official visit to Morocco on Monday. The army chief is set to meet senior officials from the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces.



Source: i24 News - Image - Mandel Ngan/AFP