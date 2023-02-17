Cohen: Israel backs Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity

(February 16, 2023 / JNS) Israel supports the continued sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and will help the nation develop an early warning defense system, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Thursday.

He also said Jerusalem would provide Kyiv with up to $200 million in loan guarantees for humanitarian purposes.

Cohen arrived in the Ukrainian capital earlier in the day for a solidarity visit ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of the country.

Speaking after a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, Cohen reiterated that Jerusalem stands firmly with the Ukrainian people “and remains committed to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

Kuleba said the “frank talks” focused on “ways to enhance bilateral relations, increase assistance and address shared security challenges.”