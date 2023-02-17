03:21 PM 08:21 AM EST FEB 18, 2023 JLM 59°F
Cohen: Israel backs Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity

Jerusalem’s top diplomat is on a solidarity visit to Kyiv ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

JNS - Jewish News Syndicate 13:00 17.02.2023 a day ago

(February 16, 2023 / JNS) Israel supports the continued sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and will help the nation develop an early warning defense system, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Thursday.

He also said Jerusalem would provide Kyiv with up to $200 million in loan guarantees for humanitarian purposes.

Cohen arrived in the Ukrainian capital earlier in the day for a solidarity visit ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of the country.

Speaking after a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, Cohen reiterated that Jerusalem stands firmly with the Ukrainian people “and remains committed to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

Kuleba said the “frank talks” focused on “ways to enhance bilateral relations, increase assistance and address shared security challenges.”

Comments
Selina 00:24 13 hours ago
Not wise Israel, just like the USA. 👎👎
Selina 00:23 13 hours ago
I've seen videos of Ukranians soldiers & police committing horrible war crimes against thier own citizens, holding up Nazi flags. Ukranians fought with Nazis during WWII.
