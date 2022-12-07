During the activity of the forces in the city of Nablus, Palestinian Islamic terrorists fired at the forces, who returned fire.
IDF forces operated in the villages of Hizma and Beit Deko in the area of the Binyamin regional division, confiscating an air rifle and arresting a wanted person suspected of involvement in terrorist activity.
BREAKING THE WAVES: IDF forces arrested 8 terrorists,VIDEO
The forces operated, among others, in the villages of Kibia, Avod, Samua, and the city of Hebron.
Hamal News Agency 12:30 10 hours ago
