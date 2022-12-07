10:14 PM 03:14 PM EST DEC 7, 2022 JLM 54°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
BREAKING THE WAVES: IDF forces arrested 8 terrorists,VIDEO

The forces operated, among others, in the villages of Kibia, Avod, Samua, and the city of Hebron.

Hamal News Agency 12:30 10 hours ago

During the activity of the forces in the city of Nablus, Palestinian Islamic terrorists fired at the forces, who returned fire.

IDF forces operated in the villages of Hizma and Beit Deko in the area of the Binyamin regional division, confiscating an air rifle and arresting a wanted person suspected of involvement in terrorist activity.


Does the article interest you?
Comments
Tuin Boon 10:33 10 hours ago
Well done
0/200